Ghanaian singer Bella Tee, who is mostly based in Canada and married to singer Wisa Greid, says her husband’s manhood isn’t small in nature.

According to her, though many Ghanaians claim to have seen it after Wisa Greid showed it during a live performance in 2015, she can boldly say they didn’t see it correctly.

The court found him guilty of gross indecency during his performance at the ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ concert at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.

The court ruled that the Centre was a public place and found Wisa Greid guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly.

But reacting to this in an interview on Okay FM, Bella Tee said they were not dating at the time the unfortunate incident happened.

She said what she sees at home doesn’t tally with what Ghanaians have seen.

I didn’t go to that show. What people say they saw that is not what I am seeing. I am not lying. Maybe it was edited. I don’t know what they saw…, she said.