“Wow, the young legend”, is one of the many reactions that greeted Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s throwback photo he splashed unto the streets of social media.

The renowned Ghanaian musician and producer has left fans speechless with a photo of his early musical days at Sekondi Takoradi.

The photo dates as far back to the 60s.

The black and white image is of teenage Gyedu-Blay looking elegant in a Burberry suit and spectacles, poised to perform with his guitar.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley throwback photo

Fast forward to some six decades later, the refined composer has shared another picture of himself in a studio harmonizing with his guitar.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Now a saxophonist, fans cannot help but admire Gyedu-Blay’s consistency and contribution to the growing music industry in Ghana and the world.