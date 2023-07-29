Parliament has passed the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2022, after its third reading on Friday, July 28.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, (MP) moved the motion on behalf of the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, (MP).

The bill seeks to revise and consolidate all laws relating to wildlife and protected areas and bring them in conformity with existing policies and emerging trends in the natural resources sector.

The new legislation will also ensure the effective implementation of International Conventions on Wildlife, of which Ghana is a signatory.

Additionally, the legislation will give legal backing to local communities in wildlife management through the creation of Community Resource Management Areas (CREMAs) and also introduces higher penalties and sanction regimes for wildlife offences, which is deterrent enough to protect wildlife resources.

In a statement after its passage, the Ministry said, “Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources also wishes to extend its appreciation and commendation to all its stakeholders and key actors for their inputs and support throughout the review process and final passage of the Bill into a new legislation.”

ALSO READ: