Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has asked for a system where all Ghanaians can contribute to tax revenue imposed by the government.

Speaking on Joy News’ AM show, the MP said the country has grown to a stage where the government needs to make sure that the tax system is equitable.

“A woman who might probably earn much more, selling roasted plantain shouldn’t pay tax meanwhile a teacher must be taxed 20% on his monthly salary,” he queried.

“A system where the rich man and poor woman pays. I’m interested in the principle and the policy itself that we need to have a tax system where everybody is paying,” he added.

He said it wasn’t right to say because a person is poor, he or she is not supposed to pay taxes.

