Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has taken to Twitter to wish former President John Agyekum Kufuor a happy birthday as he marks his 83rd birthday.

In a tweet, he said “Happy Birthday H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic of Ghana. Sir, we celebrate you for your service to your country. Chop cake.”




