A middle-aged woman, Madina Agyei, has reportedly beaten her six-year-old nephew, Mubarak, to death at Amanfrom Official Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggests the suspect had continuously been assaulting her nephew over claims of being a kleptomaniac and bed wets.

Though Mubarak lives with his aunt and her four other children, he suffers an ordeal whenever something goes missing.

The situation became worse at about midday on Tuesday when co-tenants said they heard loud screams from Madam Agyei’s room as she tortures the boy.

However, there was dead silence after some time as neither the screams from Mubarak nor his aunty was heard again.

Speaking in an interview, a witness, Enoch Asare aka Obolo, said it was on Wednesday morning the suspect’s children came to inform them of Mubarak’s death.

The woman is said to have locked the body in the room and left for her sister’s place after committing the crime.

Following the children’s disclosure, she returned to the house to open the door for the body to be conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary.

The Police in the area have also commenced investigation into the matter.

