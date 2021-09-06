A former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Joseph Yamin has disclosed that he is disappointed being a member of a Church whose Moderator describes persons with dissenting views as witches and wizards.

He has therefore condemned the Presbyterian Moderator Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante’s choice of words against Ghanaians criticizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 project.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church had said that persons who are criticizing the government’s bid to improve upon healthcare infrastructure in the country are witches and wizards.

The clergyman is not enthused by the manner in which the recently launched Agenda 111 has been received by a section of the general public, who he believes, have no good to offer the nation.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of hospitals in various districts and municipalities across the country last month at Trede in the Atwima Kwawoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The move has received criticism and questions from a section of Ghanaians, especially members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are questioning why similar projects have been abandoned.

Joseph Yammin, addressing the comments by the Presbyterian Moderator in an interview with Pure FM said “I’m disappointed to be a Presbyterian because the leaders are turning the church into NPP campaign platform.”

According to Joseph Yammin, those criticizing President Akufo-Addo’s government agenda 111 are not against the policy but want to know how feasible the policy is.

“So the Presbyterian Moderator Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante doesn’t know Afari Hospital, Kumawu Hospital, Fomena Hospital, and others have been abandoned for so many years? He failed to condemn President Akufo-Addo for abandoning those projects but attacking those criticizing Agenda 111,” Yammin said.

“The Presbyterian Moderator believes insulting those who are criticizing President Akufo-Addo’s government will make him get favor from this government?”

Yamin added that “the speech of Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante read was written for him from the presidency because he was sounding too political instead of being nationalistic.”

