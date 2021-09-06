Beauty runs in the family of actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, and it is evident in her looks and that of her sister, Fendy Fella.

Fendy Fella, who is the eldest of the two seems to have affirmed the perception after dropping a new photo online.

The photo has Fendy showing off her impressively fine looks in an outfit that can be likened to a bikini.

In the photo, Fendy is seen standing inside the compound of a house.

She rocked the peach-coloured dress which was separated from the chest downwards.

Rocking long hair, Fendy glowed in beauty even though she seemed to be without makeup.

It is not known exactly where Fendy took the photo but some comments sighted on social media suggest the location may be outside Accra.

