A football fan by the name Mohammed has launched a shocking attack on Black Stars players as he describes them as stingy.

Mohammed travelled from Kumasi to Accra to see the Black Stars off for their trip to South Africa on Saturday morning for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He was, however, left disappointed at the Kotoko International Airport as none of the players showed him any act of kindness.

The travelling players’ decision to overlook him in spite of his four-and-half hour travel from Kumasi to Accra to see them off has therefore angered him, forcing him to draw a comparison between the current crop of players and their predecessors.

As a result, he has called for the likes of Afriyie Acquah and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom to be recalled into the team because of their acts of kindness to supporters.

“You are in the media and you know we have some players who like you,” he told Enock Kwasi Wallanyo Wallace, Head of Sports of the Akan brands of the Multimedia Group who is travelling with the Black Stars.

“But these crop of players they won’t even laugh with you,” he added with a stern face.

“They won’t even smile with you. They won’t give you even 1 cedi. Call back Afriyie Acquah and Boakye Yiadom, they are the ones that can give us something,” he continued.

“My name is Mohammed and I am a football fan. I came to see them off from Kumasi, but wasted my money,” he added.

Watch Mohammed in the video below:

Mohammed is a football fan based in Kumasi,he has been a friend to the various generations of Blackstars players. He came to escort the Blackstars players all the way from Cape Coast to the Kotoka International Airport .@Asempa947_FM @sergiomanucho1 @Chiefseiduadamu pic.twitter.com/j9nb7wkM7L — prof.e.k.Wallace (@enochworlanyo) September 5, 2021

The Black Stars have arrived in Johannesburg for Monday’s game against South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT with live commentary on Adom 106.3 FM and Asempa 94.7 FM.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the FNB Stadium on Monday in their second Group G. The team defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in Cape Coast to take the lead in the group of the qualifiers.

Ghana is seeking to book a qualification for the Mundial that will be hosted in Qatar having missed out on the last edition in Russia in 2018.