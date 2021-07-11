The decomposing body of a 78-year-old woman has been discovered in an apartment in Benin, Edo state.

Reports state that the daughters of the deceased woman were living with her in the same apartment until her demise.

After her death, they are reported to have still stayed with the decomposing corpse of their mother in their apartment for nine days instead of taking her to the mortuary.

The odour coming from their apartment forced the neighbours to search the women’s apartment, which led to the discovery of the old woman’s decomposing body.

According to the daughters who are between the ages of 58-60, the Lord instructed them not to tell anyone about their mother’s death.

After the body was found, a source said the landlord informed the police and an ambulance was arranged to convey the corpse to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, investigation is being carried out by the police as the daughters have been invited to the police station.