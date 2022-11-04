The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has hinted that the presentation of the 2023 budget may delay.

This, according to him, is due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is expected to be finalised soon.

He explained the government wants to integrate and properly iron out the deal to align with the Economic policy and budget statement in 2023.

Also, the Minister, who doubles as Suame MP and Majority Leader, said plans are underway to have the budget presented and appropriation bills also passed before the House rises for the Christmas break.

He made these remarks while briefing journalists in Parliament on Thursday, stating there was no need to rush in the presentation but they have to make sure it comes out well with better programmes.