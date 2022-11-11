The 2023 Economic Policy and Budget Statement will be presented to Ghana’s Parliament on November 24, 2022, barring any unforeseen development.

This was contained in the business statement presented and signed by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The Budget presentation was earlier scheduled for November 15.

But the Leader of the Government Business told the Parliamentary Press Corps that the meetings with the IMF and the World Bank were the reasons for the delay.

Government is expected to present a budget statement and economic policy in the year ending 31 December to the Nation through Parliament as enshrined in Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution.

The embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, despite the call for his head from both sides of the House, will be presenting the budget on behalf of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo if he is still the Finance Minister by 24th November 2022.

The Budget is expected by many to prescribe clear dimensional solutions to Ghana’s ailing economy.

Last year’s budget focused on the youth entrepreneurial program and manufacturing move, notably the U-Start which was to give start-up capital to the youth in Ghana.

Amidst the economic challenges, the big question is whether government was able to implement its policy to the fullest.