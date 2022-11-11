Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 11 to Thursday 17 November 2022.

The first live game from the NBA this week arrives on the morning of Saturday 12 November, as the Denver Nuggets take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden (02:00 LIVE on ESPN ). Celtics guard Marcus Smart says his team needs to start games on the front foot and learn to sustain the pressure on their opponents.

“The sole focus is we want to have hot starts like that — offensively and defensively,” Smart explained. “Sustaining it is our problem. We want to come out and make a big emphasis on that end. Once we get that lead because of our defence… not to let it slow down and take our foot off the gas pedal.”

The evening of Saturday 12 November brings action from the Crypto.com Arena, where the Los Angeles Clippers host the Brooklyn Nets (23:00 LIVE on ESPN). The Clippers will be looking for a major improvement compared to their struggling early season form.

“We just got to do some things better,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We’re not a very good basketball team now and we got to change that.”

The evening of Sunday 13 November takes us to the iconic Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder (19:00 LIVE on ESPN), while the NBA action continues early on the morning of Monday 14 November, as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets in the ‘City of Angels’ (04:30 LIVE on ESPN).

The Lakers made a slow start under new coach Darvin Ham, but he is hopeful that they are up and running in the 2022-23 campaign now: “We needed to prove something to ourselves. Not to the world, not the media. We had to prove it to ourselves. I feel great about how we responded [to adversity].”

NBA Regular Season broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 12 November

02:00: Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics – LIVE on ESPN

23:00: Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets – LIVE on ESPN

Sunday 13 November

19:00: New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder – LIVE on ESPN

Monday 14 November