Mrs Esther Asiedu, known in the creative industry as Piesie Esther, a renowned gospel musician, has shared her experience of having her husband as her manager.

Despite revealing it makes work easier, she was quick to add that there are some setbacks she has to face as a subordinate to her husband cum manager, both in her career and marital life.

She remarked “it is such that getting someone who understands the nature of my work helps a lot because the schedule of my work demands that I go to the studio to record in the evening.

“You can be in the studio up to 2am before coming home and if you have a male manager who is not your husband that can make your husband have different thoughts about your whereabouts,” she added.

She explained “it is risky sometimes going up and down with another man in the night who is not your husband but having your husband as your manager can help to calm such situations.

At times when she is under pressure to change outfits, she remarked that she is comfortable doing so in front of her manager, because she is married to him.

However, the ‘Okuraseni Moburonii’ hitmaker also revealed the cons of having her husband as her manager is conflict of interest.

According to her, their personal sentiments and ugly confrontations sometimes have a toll on her professional life.

“Maybe you want to do things this way and he also wants things to be done the other way which is normal as human beings but these can lead to issues between you two. But in all these you have to realize as a woman that you are under your husband so you need to be careful and realise that you need to be cautious of your actions,” she said.

She added that “sometimes people that you work with can sometimes call your husband and talk to him in a certain way that you won’t be happy with just because he’s your manager,” she said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.