A National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Sehwi Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region, Sam Jerome, has attributed the party’s loss during the 2016 and 2020 elections to lack of youth presence.

The Sehwi Wiawso parliamentary seat has been a stronghold for the NDC since 1992, but the party woefully lost the seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 and repeated the same with a slight vote margin in 2020.

Justifying the cause of the defect within that electoral period, the Western North Regional Communications Officer who’s contesting as a parliamentary candidate for Sehwi Wiawso, disclosed the NDC lost the Wiawso seat to the NPP because most of the party’s youth claimed the NDC wasn’t attractive.

He claimed the youth saw that the then leaders of the party failed to provide jobs to those who have wholeheartedly served the party for a long time, therefore, it was needless for them to campaign vigorously.

He said this during an interview with the media after filing his nomination form to contest for the NDC primaries.

On what he intends to do differently, he promised to create employment opportunities for the youth.

If given the nod he has pledged to enhance the standard of living of the less-privileged and women in the constituency.