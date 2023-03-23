Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has confirmed that Mohammed Salisu is likely to sit out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier against Angola.

The four-time African champions will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games of the qualifiers.

Hughton has all his 25-man squad invited for the games but the Southampton central defender is likely to sit out of the game due to fitness concerns.

“Our only injury concern is Salisu; he’s a doubt for the game because he’s suffered some recent injuries at his club,” he told the media at a presser ahead of his first game as the head coach of the team.

Prior to the international break, Salisu had seen just 83 minutes of the last four games, with those minutes coming in the 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, where he came on as a substitute.

The fixture against Angola is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse game on March 27 in the matchday four games.