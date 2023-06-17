Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has revealed how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had made Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia their target.

According to him, the second gentleman is a torn in the flesh of the opposition party seeking to return to power.

Mr Akomea, who has declared support for Dr Bawumia ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership election, made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He indicated that the NDC has made it a project to discredit the Vice President because they know he will win the election.

“Do you why NDC has made Bawumia its target? It’s because they are afraid of him. They know he will win,” the STC boss stated.

The STC boss said the opposition party knows their candidate, former President John Mahama is no match to Dr Bawumia, thus, they have resorted to character assassination to dent his image.

Having understudied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to beat the former President in an elections, making Dr Bawumia a candidate will be a cool chop for NPP, he said.

“I believe in the vision of Dr Bawumia that is why I’m supporting his candidature to win the flagbearer elections,” Mr Akomea added.