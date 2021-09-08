Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has given clear-cut reasons why he doesn’t feel enthused working with big names in Ghana’s music industry.

The Already hitmaker says he has since been working with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini among other big guns in the industry but the royalty system in Ghana doesn’t motivate him enough to finalise the songs.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie will even find it hard to account for funds their Me Gye Wo Girl hit song generated because there is no digital system to track royalties due them when it comes to airplay in the country.

The Shatta Movement boss said there was the need to think about the business part of the music industry hence such big features will only happen when all is set and done with regards to split sheets and royalties.

In this industry, I am about the business and not here to impress people. Shatta Wale featuring Samini could have been the biggest song in Ghana but I did a song with him at a point where he realised we should do a song. It’s about making money, not about impressions.

So if people want us to do and the structures are not right, how can it happen?… if you call Sarkodie and asked him how much he made from Megyi wo girl, he cannot tell.

Look at the musicians outside… there is always a negotiation before the song comes out… here, it’s all about it being nice… What will I pay my water and light bill with, he asked.

I have said it so many times that I am now tired. Imagine me Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini on a song. We need to think more about the business first then the song will follow, Shatta Wale maintained.

According to Shatta Wale, he is ever ready to do a song with big names in the industry but he wants the priorities to be covered.

READ ALSO: