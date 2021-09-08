Some 16 years after her unexpected passing, Ghanaians have remembered on-screen goddess, Suzzy Williams.

She died in a car crash that happened on the La-Nungua highway at about 1:30 am. She was just 23.

Reports had it that she was riding along with her Liberian boyfriend who survived the crash.

Because of her popularity, Ghana’s Art Centre refused to allow her body to lie in state, fearing it would be unable to accommodate the large numbers of mourners expected.

Daily Guide, giving a report on her funeral on October 15, 2005, stated that she was laid on a three-foot golden-plated iron bedstead and opened for hundreds of mourners to file past.

The Suzzy Williams Memorial Fund was created in her memory to aid victims of road traffic accidents.

Exactly 16 years ago today, some of her fans have taken to social media to keep her memory alive.

Many recounted scenes from her movies; Tentacles and others where she played the ‘bad girl’ role.

Others also thanked her for being a pioneer in the movie industry and passing the baton to other acts.

Find some reactions below:

Heaven gained a princess on this day in 2005!! She walked so young girls can run! Thanks for passing the torch Queen 👸

Continue to rest well and thank you for everything baby girl ❤️



Heaven gained a princess on this day in 2005!! She walked so young girls can run! Thanks for passing the torch Queen 👸

Continue to rest well and thank you for everything baby girl ❤️

Today we remember the queen and the best to ever did it!! Suzzy Williams 💐 Real heaven Princess, thank you for everything baby girl ❤️



Her influence lives on #SuzzyWilliams