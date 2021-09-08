Veteran music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, has slammed musician cum politician A Plus over the distribution of laptops across the country to teachers.

Shortly after the announcement by the government, A Plus took his Facebook to question why teachers will be given laptops while some students do not have textbooks for study.

Children don’t have textbooks but you are giving teachers laptops. To watch porno or what? He said.

But the music producer, who couldn’t keep calm over the matter, replied A Plus, saying: Eih massa Akoti!!! I’m pretty sure if children were being given textbooks you’d say teachers aren’t even well equipped with laptops sef…

Hammer wasnt the only public figure who commented against A Plus’s assertion. Singer Iona Reine equally lambasted the The People’s Party leader for complaining about every happening in the country.

She wrote: Please sir the way you love to complain about everything are you sure your ancestry do not run from the Israelites? God gave them manna and they said everyday manna we want fish ebiaa na wo yer no oo ayoo.

Earlier, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched the initiative to distribute laptops to all teachers in public schools in the country to help improve the quality of education.

Under the programme, teachers will bear 30 per cent of the cost of the laptops while government absorbs the remaining 70 per cent.

However, a teachers group calling itself Innovative Teachers is worried about the quality of laptops under the ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ programme in fulfilment of the government’s pledge to equip Ghanaian teachers.