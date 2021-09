The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, and his wife, Folu, are celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary today September 8.

The couple got married in 1967.

Their son, Leke, took to his Instagram page this morning to celebrate them.

”Happy wedding anniversary. 54 years. Wow! May God keep you both as you show us it’s possible,” Leke wrote.

Congrats to them!