A fellow at the Center for Democratic Development (CDD–Ghana), Dr George Domfeh has said Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, may struggle to work with New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Dr Domfeh said certain comments Ken made may haunt him in the course of the campaign ahead of the 2024 general election.

“Ken played a crucial role in the NPP’s victory in 2020 but I don’t think he can do that in 2024. He will be relevant in the campaign if he stays away from economic issues.

He should be able to project the party’s achievements in other sectors like health (Agenda 111), and educational infrastructure including TVET and STEM projects,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong conceded defeat in a fiercely contested presidential primary last Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium where Dr Bawumia was officially declared the winner.

The outspoken politician pledged to support the Vice President to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a showdown in the 2024 elections.

This, to Dr Domfeh is a step in the right direction for which he commended Mr Agyapong.

“It is enough Ken has pledged support for Bawumia because his supporters will come to love the party again and they will succeed together,” he added.

