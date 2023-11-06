Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has described the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the real hero and winner of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries.

Kennedy Agyapong came second in the just ended November 4 elections by accruing 37.41% of all votes cast against vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 61.43%.

However, according to Martin Amidu, taking into consideration all the odds against the MP, his ability to secure 37.41% of the votes was no mean feat and most admirable.

He noted that had the electoral process been fair, Kennedy Agyapong stood a great chance of carrying the day.

“The real hero and winner of the 4 November 2023 presidential contest was Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who against all odds and vilification by the Presidency, Ministers of State, a majority of his colleagues in parliament, and other public and party officer holders secured a clean 37.41% of votes and won only two regions out of the sixteen regions of Ghana.

“Without incumbency advantage and abuse of public resources exhibited by the establishment and its candidate, Kennedy Agyapong would definitely have carried the day,” he said.

He added that “Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s sportsmanship and generosity by playing along in conceding defeat and pretending that the process was fair and transparent must be admired by those who are wired to operate upon the pressure of public opinion.

“Unlike Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, Mr Agyapong agreed to take part in a flawed process in the hope of a miracle that will bring him victory. It would have looked like sour grapes if he had not played along and praised the flawed process,” the citizen vigilante wrote.