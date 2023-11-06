The Denkyembour District Assembly in the Eastern region has held a durbar to celebrate its achievements.

The District Chief Executive, Seth Birikorang Ofosu, expressed his admiration for the unwavering dedication of the staff to their work.

He also called for more dedication in the coming year, setting the bar high for the district’s future.

The District Coordinating Director, Alhaji Shamrock Gafaru, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the staff members’ outstanding performance in the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) and Performance Contract Assessment.

He acknowledged their tireless efforts, which had significantly contributed to the overall development of the Denkyembour District.

Alhaji Gafaru assured the staff that their hard work had not gone unnoticed and would be duly recognised and rewarded.

He proceeded to present awards to deserving staff members for their outstanding performance in various categories for the year 2023.

The categories and awardees included: best-dressed male and female of the year, most punctual junior and senior staff, best head of department, and most promising male and female worker.

The climax of the awards ceremony was the presentation of the “Overall Best Worker” award, to Engineer Wonder Davor after being adjudged the Best Head of Department.

This prestigious accolade was awarded to the staff member who demonstrated exceptional performance, outstanding achievements, and exemplary dedication in their work.

Engineer Davor stood out among his peers and made significant contributions to the growth and success of the Denkyembour District Assembly.

In his heartfelt appreciation speech, Engr. Wonder expressed his gratitude to the management and his fellow staff for their support.

He encouraged all staff to work diligently, emphasizing that a day like the Staff Durbar would come into their lives as well.

His words served as an inspiration for all present, reminding them that dedication and hard work are key to achieving remarkable success.

