First Vice Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith, has addressed issues regarding the attempts to prevent him from meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo regarding his political ambitions.

According to him, he hasn’t been allowed to reach the President whenever he wished to do so despite being his best friend.

“I decided to meet with him when I was about to travel to the States, I think a month ago but whenever I call those who will help me reach him, they give me excuses,” he said.

He reiterated that he was frustrated because they knew the president will endorse him when he gets the chance to meet him.

“They were frustrating me and they also know that when I go to meet him, he will support me and they also have their favorite so they won’t allow you to meet him,” Mr Smith noted.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he explained that he has been friends with the president for a long time and hence, has a genial relationship with him.

“I can go to the president now as I speak here,” he stated.

“We have a very cordial relationship because I like him very much and everybody knows we are very good friends even Akuffo-Addo himself knows about this,” he added.

Listen to the audio below for more:

