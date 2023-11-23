President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has extended warm congratulations to President-elect Joseph Boakai on behalf of the people of Ghana.

The presidential candidate of the Unity Party won the presidential run-off election on 14th November 2023 to become the next President of the Republic of Liberia.

The President in a statement on November 23 said “the people of Liberia have strengthened the frontiers of democracy for emerging democracies on the continent to emulate.”

Nana Akuffo-Addo also commended the outgoing President George Manneh Weah for accepting the election results.

“I commend strongly President George Manneh Weah for his gracious and statesmanlike concession of defeat, thereby laying to rest any lingering suspicion and anxiety about the fate of Liberia in the aftermath of the elections. I wish him well in his future endeavours,” he said.

See full statement below: