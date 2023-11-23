Residents of Kwawu Praso No.1 in the Eastern region are living in fear as a high tension electricity cable is posing danger to the community.

The Kontihene of Kwawu Praso No.1, Nana Boakye Yiadom, who raised the alarm, emphasized the imminent danger posed by the electricity high tension cable in the town.

He said if swift action is not taken, lives could be lost, and properties could be severely damaged.

Nana Boakye Yiadom appealed to the Nkawkaw branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (EGC) to address the situation and prevent a potential disaster.

He highlighted the severe consequences that could arise if the high-tension should the collapse urging prompt intervention to avert such a crisis.