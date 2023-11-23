Former Black Princesses head coach, Robert Sackey has criticized Chris Hughton’s decision to start Andre Ayew against Comoros.

The 33-year-old who has not actively played for the past seven months was named in Black Stars’ starting XI in their second group game in Moroni on Tuesday.

Ghana however conceded in the first half before Andre was substituted before the start of the second half and was replaced by Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Sackey insisted that Andre, who joined French Ligue 1 side, Le Havre as a free agent before the first two games of the qualifiers after leaving Nottingham Forest had no business starting the game.

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 23: Head coach Robert Sackey of Ghana looks on prior to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Japan 2012 Group D match between Ghana and Germany at Hiroshima Big Arch on August 23, 2012 in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

“Andre Ayew should not have started the game against Comoros,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There is no doubt about his leadership qualities but it was wrong for the technical team to start him. This is a player who has not played for about seven months and so the decision was wrong. If he was introduced in the second half at a point where Ghana was winning, that would have been fair but starting him in a game that you needed to win was wrong,” he added.

Myziane Maolida’s 43rd-minute strike sealed the win for the home side.

Ghana after two games played sits third with just three points and will face Mali in their next Group I game in March 2024.

