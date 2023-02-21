Songstress MzVee has revealed that she opted to study home economics in Senior High School (SHS) because she was lazy.

She said she thought that the course would be the easiest way to acquire a second-cycle education.

But the DaaVi hitmaker soon realised that that was not the case after she gained admission to St. Mary’s SHS.

“I picked home economics because I was lazy. I didn’t want to learn. I came to understand that it is one of the toughest things to actually do. Because the practical consumes so much of your time that you are unable to read your book.

“It was tough, and that’s where I learned my first lesson: nothing in life is easy. Everything is difficult. So far as you want to succeed at it, it is difficult,” she told Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning.

MzVee said she quickly lost interest in the course, but it was too late to make any changes, so she managed to put up her best effort to be able to graduate from school.

The dancehall and R&B artiste said she would have gone for a singing course if it were being offered in high school.

“When I realised it was tough, I lost interest because, from the beginning, I didn’t want to do science or anything because I thought it would be too stressful, so I picked home economics, and I realised it was a mistake. It was very difficult,” she said.

The 30-year-old musician further added that her move into the music industry was unplanned.

She said that a colleague in high school influenced her into joining a girl’s band, D3, in 2012.

This became the genesis of her music career.

“That’s the shocker because I didn’t plan on doing music. I literally just stampeded upon this blessing. I didn’t send myself to see any producers.

“I started with a girl’s band, D3. Samira Buhari is the one who formed the girl’s band. She went to St. Mary’s SHS with me.”

“She called me and said she wanted to form a girl band with me. I said no because my father is Ewe and he doesn’t understand some of these things, but she managed to force me to go to the studio.

“Richie heard my voice, liked it, and that was that. I had no plans on doing music,” the songstress indicated.

MzVee will collaborate with Reddington Chalets to host an “Independence Concert” on March 4, 2023, at Whuti in the Volta Region.