A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has disclosed that his ousting from the party some years ago was orchestrated by comrades who misunderstood his style of leadership.

Mr Agyapong said he was perceived as being too ambitious and tough.

According to him, he was upright, difficult to compromise and only wanted to strengthen the party.

This, he said, made him look as though he had betrayed the party following which some individuals turn to level some untrue allegations and “vile propaganda” against him.

“Everybody who’s worked with me knows that I believe in propriety. I’m not one that can be manipulated easily. I am ramrod straight. I believe in being frank and honest and straight. And I wanted to build a strong party. I do believe that Ghana needs strong parties.

“I think some people did not understand my posture and felt that perhaps I was a bit too ambitious or too tough, and so they engineered my ouster very flimsy allegations,” he told Joy News’ AM Show on Tuesday.

Mr Agyepong stated that he dedicated his youth to serving the party when it needed people to step up and therefore only sought to build a stronger party when he became the General Secretary.

He added that he was disappointed at some of the elders of the party in the wake of the orchestrated ouster, saying he had worked with them several times and that they knew his character.

According to the politician, he was one of the leading members who helped in the campaign of current President Akufo-Addo in 1998.

He revealed that the ouster was one of his low points in politics.

Mr Agyepong joins the long queue of NPP flagbearer aspirants who seek to contest the Presidency in the upcoming general election in 2024.

He posits that Ghana needs a new dawn of politics, an understanding of public service and that the narrative that politicians get into public office only to feed fat on national treasure should change.

This, he said would change only if “a new generational leader” takes charge.

The flagbearer hopeful said something needs to be done to inspire Ghanaians to have a stronger belief in the government in that governance and political architecture in the eyes of Ghanaians have waned.

According to him, it is a danger to the country should the youth detach themselves from politics.

Explaining further, he said that the narrative that citizens aspire to exhibit similar corrupt deeds of politicians if they assume public offices need to be corrected, saying who best to do it than someone who has been in leadership.