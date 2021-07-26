Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed what motivated him to hand over a medical theatre to the Akyem Brenase community in the Eastern Region.

The Minister, who handed over the facility on Friday, said it was in fulfillment of a promise he made to his Ofoase Ayirebi constituents.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that his constituency lacks a district hospital and a doctor which affects healthcare delivery, hence he made a promise to provide them one during the 2016 elections.

According to him, with the help of his people, they secured permanent accommodation for the only doctor in the constituency.

“When I retained my seat, I engaged my DCE and we sought for three physician assistants. Three years ago we managed to get a doctor, we built a house for him and bought him a car and supported him with personal items and medical items we needed in the facility,” he said.

He said the completion of the theatre will greatly improve health delivery at Brenase, noting that the revamping of other health facilities in the district will boost the stock of infrastructural facilities so as to improve the equity gap in geographical access to health services.

He expressed gratitude to God for using him to be a blessing to his constituents who he believes will take good care of the facility.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also said the regional health directorate in the constituency has decided to upgrade the Brenase health centre to a polyclinic, adding they have invested heavily in the infrastructure to get more doctors to the facility.





The medical theatre is a state-of-the-art facility that comes on the back of providing an official residence and vehicle for the doctor to serve the over 100,000 people in the District.

The medical theatre is fitted with ultra-modern equipment including one Electrocardiography (ECG) machine, 10 ECG papers, two incubators, two oxygen concentrators, two delivery beds, two examination couches, two examination lamps, 10 hospital beds, 10 bedside cabinets, five intravenous (IV) stands, two nebulizer sets, 20 oxygen nasal prongs and two vital sign monitors among others.

