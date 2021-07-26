A 30-year-old highway robbery suspect has been gunned down while four others escaped a cross-fire with Police at Danniwuri in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am on Sunday.

It involved two Burkina Faso Cargo trucks and two passenger vehicles.

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, the Sawla Tuna Kalba District Police Commander, ASP, Adjei Degraft -Armah said Police Officers at the Tuna duty checkpoint, received information that some robbers had blocked the road at the outskirts of Danniwuri, a suburb of Tuna and were robbing motorists plying the route.

He said two of the duty men responded and boarded one of the passenger cars to the scene.

The suspects, upon seeing the vehicle, opened fire so the Policemen returned fire and gunned down one of the suspected robbers, killing him instantly while the rest managed to escape into the bushes.

“At times, some of the Drivers, including those Cargo Truck Drivers who were robbed today, will by-pass the checkpoint and say that they want to sleep in the next village but before you realise, they will be continuing the journey and when the robbers see such trucks, they know that they don’t have Police escorts.

“So, they will return to the road and do their own thing,” ASP Adjei Degraft – Armah explained.

He explained further that ” at times too, the robbers want to test the ability of the Police to see if they are sleeping.

“But, I’m telling you that I don’t sleep because I ensure that my men are always motivated and if you try anything nasty on the highways, you will find yourself wanting.”

Six other victims, four females and two male drivers who chanced on the scene and were robbed have since written and submitted their statements to the Sawla Police.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sawla Hospital morgue pending identification and autopsy.

