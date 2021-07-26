Ghana has been ranked the Number One country in Africa with the fastest internet speed.

In a global index for fastest internet speed, Ghana’s internet was ranked the fastest on the African country, ahead of South Africa and Egypt.

Ghana was ranked 79th in the world, with a speed of 53.28 mbps, which is the fastest in Africa.

South Africa placed 85th in the world and 2nd in Africa, while Egypt was ranked 91st in the world and 3rd in Africa with speeds of 47.32 mbps and 42.42 mbps.

The global internet speed is measured by Speedtest Global Index, and it looks at the internet speed of about 180 countries.

With Ghana undertaking a massive digitization drive, its internet connectivity having been ranked among the fastest in Africa should be a major boost to the government’s digitization agenda.