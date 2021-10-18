A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not happy with the party’s decision to sack former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs and former General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.

Kojo Bonsu said to err is human, hence the two gentlemen with such clout in the NDC should have just been punished for their anti-party behaviour and made to stay.

NDC’s Functional Executive Committee expelled the two after they were found guilty of misconduct and persistent anti-party behaviour.

They were used as scapegoats to deter other party members from engaging in conduct that will bring the image of the NDC into disrepute.

But this decision, Mr Bonsu maintained was harsh given the pedigree of both gentlemen in the party.

Kojo Bonsu

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Bonsu said the decision to sack the two was harsh.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right, I believe that even if they erred, we could have spoken to each other and found a solution,” he added.

Though he is not condoning what they are purported to have done, he said the ripple effect of their expulsion could affect the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Koku and Allotey have supporters in the NDC; the ripple effect of this decision can affect us in elections,” he stated.

Mr Bonsu said if given the opportunity, he will lobby for their comeback.