Medeama SC boss, Moses Armah ‘Parker’, has opened up on the reason for the appointment of David Duncan as head coach of the club.

Duncan was confirmed as the new trainer for the side ahead of the start of the just-ended 2022/23 season.

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer was shown the exit after just four months at the club due to unimpressive performance.

Umar Rabbi was named as the interim coach but was also sacked and was replaced by Evans Adotey who has led the side to win the Premier League title.

Speaking on the reason for Duncan’s appointment, Moses Parker disclosed that they needed a trainer with the experience to lead the side.

“The appointment of David Duncan was a good one because Umar Rabbi was inexperienced. He [Umari Rabbi] is our own and we wanted to build him but it got to a point he was not allowing Duncan to work so we had to make a decision on allowing David Duncan to leave the club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Medeama were crowned champions of the season following a 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mavue will present Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

