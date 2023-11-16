Entertainment pundit, Edem Mensah Tsotorme is calling on creatives, especially those in the entertainment and tourism sector, to refrain from endorsing political parties during election.

Speaking on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz, Tsotorme emphasized that the common practice of actors, producers, and other industry insiders joining political parties during election years has contributed to the industry’s down fall.

He argued that, such individuals often prioritize personal interests over the collective agenda of the creative space, hindering the industry’s overall progress.

“This is a call for awakening and awareness among creatives,” Tsotorme expressed, noting that industry players need to recognize the power they possess to effect change.

He pointed out that creatives should focus on initiatives that benefit the entire industry rather than aligning themselves with political parties.

Mr Tsotorme praised the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for successfully advocating for their agenda to be included in the 2024 budget, citing it as an example of effective lobbying.

He urged creatives to follow suit, emphasizing that various interest groups have successfully influenced policies in their favor.

Highlighting a perceived lack of initiative within the creative community, Tsotorme stated, “Creatives are dormant and don’t push for things to happen in the sector enough. If other groups are advocating for changes in the budget, why not the creatives?”

He identified the endorsement of creatives with political parties as a major obstacle, asserting that it often leads to parochial decision-making based on personal gains from political affiliations rather than the welfare of the entire creative arts sector.

“As the budget review approaches, creatives need to bring attention to their concerns and create awareness. They must be conscious of the power they wield and work towards placing the industry’s interests at the forefront,” Tsotorme concluded.

