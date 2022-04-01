“It’s the most beautiful thing. I tell the players that 30 days of sacrifice just to kiss that cup is nothing in a man’s life. It’s like touching the sky.”

That’s how Diego Maradona described the World Cup trophy; the prize the world’s best players compete for every four years.

Maradona holds the World Cup trophy

He lifted it in 1986 when Argentina became the fourth nation to win it since the trophy, in its current form, was first presented to victorious West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer in 1974.

What happened to the previous trophy?

When Brazil became world champions for the third time by beating Italy 4-1 in the 1970 final, FIFA rules stated any team winning the competition three times may keep the trophy.

So a new one was needed for the 1974 World Cup and, of the 53 designs from seven countries submitted, Silvio Gazzaniga’s work was chosen. The trophy depicts two human figures carrying a globe on their shoulders.

The World Cup trophy is 18-carat gold

What is it made of?

It’s made of 18-carat gold, weighs more than 6kg and is 36cm tall. The trophy’s green base is made with a semi-precious mineral called malachite, which was chosen because it is found on every continent and is green like football pitches. The name of every team to win it since 1974 is engraved on the base.

Do the winners keep it?

No, the skipper lifts it, but the team keep what’s called the World Cup winners’ trophy. The original trophy is on display at the FIFA world football museum in Switzerland.

Do Brazil still have the old version?

No, that was stolen in 1983. It was actually the second time the trophy had been pinched, with the first time being in England in 1966.

Back then, a dog called Pickles managed to recover what was known as the Jules Rimet trophy in the bushes a week later.

Pickles the dog found the trophy in 1966, a week after it was stolen

However, it was stolen again after Brazil were given the trophy permanently in 1970. It was never recovered after this second theft, and many believe it was melted down for money.

World Cup in 1962

MORE: