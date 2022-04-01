The 2022 World Cup will be ground breaking in a number of ways when the first ball is kicked at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, 2022.

One of the major adaptations that Qatari officials had made was to ensure that all the eight stadia involved in the competition are air-conditioned.

FIFA’s pledge to host a major tournament in the region, Qatar 2022, has been anticipated as one of the biggest international football showpieces to the Arab world.

Despite concerns over the ability of coolant machines to substantially bring down the temperature in open-air stadiums, each venue has been equipped with specially designed cooling units.

The technology has been developed along with Qatar University, using solar energy to power fans that pull in outside air and cool it.

Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Qatar University, spearheaded the project and will be part of the efforts to ensure a full roll out at all eight venues in time for the opening game.

In an interview with FIFA.com, Dr Saul revealed: “We are not just cooling the air, we’re cleaning it.”

“We’re purifying the air for spectators. For example, people who have allergies won’t have problems inside our stadiums as we have the cleanest and purest air there is.”

Football Daily in a tweet described the atmosphere in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as one of the newly built eight stadia for the World Cup.