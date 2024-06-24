The National Service Scheme (NSS) has emphasised there is nothing wrong with the GH¢40 fee charge prospective personnel are required to pay.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, said the critics are not well-informed and are scheming and twisting the facts.

“The Bible say lack of knowledge my people perish because we must establish the facts. It is unfortunate people who have not sought much information about the system can speak authoritatively as if they have interrogated it. Meanwhile, some of the people have not even done their national service,” he stated.

Mr Essah reiterated that, the GH¢40 charge was a well-established practice that supported the essential ICT infrastructure and services necessary for the efficient operation of NSS.

Given the rise in internet services among other things, Mr Essah stated it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the NSS management increases the GH¢40 fee.

However, they have explored creative and innovative models to generate revenue and subsidise the fee for personnel all these years.

“NSS has a robust ICT and hustle free infrastructure. We shouldn’t forget that digitisation comes at a cost so all people seeking to twist the stories to create the impression that NSS is ripping off or extorting money from prospective personnel is unfortunate and too simplistic,” he added.

cost of internt has gone up

from 2006 till now, NSS has not increased the charge