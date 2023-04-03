The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has confirmed the payment of January allowance.

In a statement, the association urged personnel to get their E-zwich cards and visit their various banks or agents for their monies.

NASPA appreciated personnel for exercising restraint all these while amidst assurances that it will facilitate payments for February, March and April.

‘We appreciate your patience, and we hope to get the payment for the subsequent month done soon,” the statement assured.

Below is NASPA’s statement

Date: 31ST MARCH 2023

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PAYMENT OF JANUARY ALLOWANCE

The Executive Board affectionately extends greetings and wishes to inform you that the allowance for JANUARY has been paid. We appreciate your patience and we hope to get the payment for the subsequent month done soon.

Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your banks or agents.

NB: Your dashboard can show processing while you have been paid. You ought to visit the bank to confirm payment.