General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, says his team is not feeling pressured as they prepare for their upcoming campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League outfit have earned the opportunity to represent the country in the continental competition after clinching their maiden FA Cup title with a victory over Bofoakwa Tano in a thrilling penalty shootout at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In an interview, Mr. Alagidede expressed their intention to enhance their squad and compete effectively on the continental stage to make a lasting impression.

“We will improve the team for Africa next season. The coach has already started discussions with some players because we need to go there and leave a mark” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

While acknowledging Dreams FC’s impressive run to the semifinals last season, Alagidede stressed that, Nsoatreman FC intends to focus on their own preparations and performance.

“Dreams FC have set the standard but we are not under pressure to replicate what Dreams FC did by playing in the semifinals. We will prepare adequately and ensure we go to Africa and perform,” he added.