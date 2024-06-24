Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover and the Coordinating Council have embarked on a massive demolition exercise along the railway lines.

The exercise was targeted at illegal structures built under the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) power transmission lines in Accra.

The exercise was to rid the area of illegal occupants and encroachers, whose activities prevent access to the transmission towers.

The exercise which was supervised by military and police personnel has rendered scores homeless.

ALSO READ: