In a shocking and somewhat crazy development, a 28-year-old Zim man is facing court to answer for his despicable actions against his co-tenant, Tendai Govere, 22.

In a most uncivilized and brutal manner, Desire allegedly assaulted and violated Tendai after discovering him in his bedroom with his wife.

Before the court, B metro reports, Desire was charged with two counts of assault and aggravated indecent assault, but he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Despite this plea, he was remanded in custody until Tuesday next week when his trial will commence.

Circumstances leading to the altercation are that Desire’s wife, Patience Ncube, had been repeatedly calling Tendai and inviting him over to her room. Tendai eventually agreed and visited her in the evening when Desire was not around. However, things quickly turned sour when Desire unexpectedly returned and caught the two together in his bedroom.

Without a moment’s hesitation, Desire began assaulting Tendai with a leather belt and his fists, causing him to bleed profusely.

To add to the horror of the situation, Desire handcuffed Tendai and continued the assault, even removing his trousers and inserting a sex toy into his rear for two long hours while recording a video of the brutality.

Fortunately, other co-tenants eventually came to Tendai’s aid, phoning the Khumalo Police Station, which swiftly reacted and arrested Desire. Constance Mathaba represented the State during the court proceedings.