Dancehall act Stonebwoy has extended his condolence after one of his South African counterparts was confirmed dead.

Rapper and dancer Costa Titch slumped and died on stage during his performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg.

Prior to that, he was present in Ghana for the first time on an invitation by Stonebwoy to perform at his annual BHIM concert.

Titch brought life to the grand arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with his performance that fans could not have enough of.

In view of this, Stonebwoy, in a tweet, said he is heartbroken due to the loss of his brother.

The artiste, who cannot understand the recent losses of SA rappers, prayed for God to keep Titch’s soul.

Another brother Gone!!

Serious things are happening..

God Keep his soul.. 💔 https://t.co/Q2S8GeJypN — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) March 12, 2023

Titch was well noted for his song Nkalakatha featuring Riky Rick and AKA, all of whom have passed on tragically. Riky died in February 2022 in an apparent suicide, AKA, a shooting incident in Durban.

Titch recently launched a remix song that featured US singer Akon. His most successful single, Big Flexa, received over 45 million views on YouTube.

He gained international recognition after he stood at 14th position in an international Hip Hop Dance competition.