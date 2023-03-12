Rapper Black Sherif has joined the many fans worldwide to pay glowing tribute to late footballer Christian Atsu.

Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian act to rock the international stage of the Wireless Festival which happened in Dubai, and he sure made his presence impactful.

Not only did he blow the minds of the audiences, he took the opportunity to pay tribute to Atsu.

Atsu’s name and jersey number was played across the background screen throughout his energizing performance.

Though he did not make mention of Atsu, Ghanaians have understood and appreciated his kind gesture.

Social media has been filled with goodwill messages for Blacko, as he is otherwise known for constantly putting Ghana on the global map.

Watch video below: