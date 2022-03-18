Spokesperson for the #FixTheCountry movement, Felicity Nelson, has revealed what will likely happen to Oliver Baker-Vormawor’s PhD programme at Cambridge University.

According to her, Mr Baker-Vormawor will likely defer his PhD programme at Cambridge University.

According to her, the school cautioned the convener that Ghana is not a fertile ground for his activism after he wrote to them that he wanted to make the #FixTheCountry activism a full time agenda.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show, Thursday, moments after Mr Baker-Vormawor was released from police custody, Miss Nelson said the former would have to defer his course in the United Kingdom over the court issue.

“Mr Baker Vormawor has been released from police custody and is in full spirit. He cannot travel because of the court issue and so he would have to defer his PhD at the Faculty of Law at Cambridge.

“As at last year, he wrote to the school that he wanted to defer and do the #fixthecountry activitism full time but the University said no because Ghana was not safe for that. So they won’t accept his letter to defer and so he won’t have a problem deferring looking at how the case is going,” she said.

Meanwhile, the lead convener of #FixTheCountry has finally walked out of the custody of the Ashaiman Police Command following the bail granted him by a Tema High Court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

But Miss Nelson believes Mr Baker-Vormawor is using himself as a scapegoat to correct the system, adding that the justice system needs to be reviewed.