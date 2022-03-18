Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Danquah Institute founder, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has called for a national debate on what he calls the “tough” economic decisions that “confront” Ghana currently.

In a tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko said: “2022 began without the usual $3 billion injections of Eurobond cash.”

Also, he said the government’s post-COVID recovery programme, GhanaCARES, “hinged partly on an E-levy” which, he surmises, “Parliament may not even OK.”

“There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana,” President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin said.

A couple of weeks ago, international rating agency Fitch said Ghana can gain access to the international capital market again if the country opts for a programme with the International Monetary Fund.