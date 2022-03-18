The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has begun investigations into recruitment into the Ghana Police Service.

The investigation is to probe suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

“The investigations target specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of office for profit, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation, and the selection of unqualified persons,” the statement read.

The OSP’s announcement comes on the back of the arrest of four policemen in connection with bullion van robberies that recently occurred in the country.

A police statement indicated that another suspect, believed to be a civilian, was also arrested with others who sustained injuries gone into hiding.

Two other policemen, Constable Randolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame were shot dead during a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman.

This has raised a lot of concerns among the public with many questioning the recruitment processes into the service.

Read the statement below: