The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Mamprusi Assembly in the North East Region, Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, has escaped a targeted robbery attack as security personnel had to open fire to repel a group of armed robbers who attempted to block his convoy.

The incident happened on Sunday night while the MCE was traveling to communities to disburse monies to victims of recent floods disaster.

The MCE, confirming the incident to Joy News, said the attack occurred at a location between Zaksilary and Nasi where the attackers had mounted roadblocks and laid siege awaiting the arrival of his convoy.

He said his convoy was saved after the gunmen mistook an approaching motorcycle as part of his convoy and opened fire on the riders.

The MCE said two persons were on the motorbike and one of them suffered gunshot injuries.

He narrated that, it was these men who signalled his convoy to stop and informed him of the operation few meters away from the location where the robbers had blocked.

The West Mamprusi Municipality, until recently, has been known to be a robbery hotspot with armed gangs capitalizing on poor road networks in the area to attack the targets and escape capture.

The MCE is, therefore, calling on the Interior Ministry to, as a matter of urgency, provide a vehicle to the police to intensify patrols as he anticipates more robbery attacks in the coming days.