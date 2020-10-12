The Ashanti Regional (A/R) head of the Electoral Commission (EC), Benjamin Bannor, has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint on the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi highway.

Starr News sources say the regional boss of the EC was attacked while returning to Kumasi from an official trip to the Western region.

The robbers reportedly seized his personal belongings and those of other occupants of the Nissan Patrol vehicle in which they were travelling.

The attack comes in the wake of reports of rising highway robberies in the country.

Last Friday, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman was killed in a robbery attack while returning from a midnight campaign.

Confirming the news to Starr News, the New Patriotic Party first vice constituency chairman, Wofa Yaw, said they were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

He said the MP was identified by the robbers before shooting him to death. The body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.